Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.51. Izea Worldwide shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 48,247 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IZEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Izea Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Izea Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Izea Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Izea Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a P/E ratio of -358,000.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Izea Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Izea Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Izea Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 3,143.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,216 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Izea Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Izea Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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