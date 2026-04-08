Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.57. 142,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 192,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

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Business First Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Mark P. Folse sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $143,241.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,469.86. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 267,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,456.75. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,778 shares of company stock worth $399,361 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

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