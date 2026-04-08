Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 and last traded at GBX 236.50. 109,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 71,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Kesterton purchased 2,700 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £10,098. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mpac Group

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities.

Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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