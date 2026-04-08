Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $83.26. 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.9280.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

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About Kingspan Group

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Kingspan Group plc is a global provider of high-performance building materials and envelope solutions. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced insulation boards, insulated metal and composite panels, roofing and waterproofing systems, and architectural facades. Its offerings extend to climate control units, raised access flooring, daylighting systems, and building management services, targeting energy-efficient construction across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Founded in 1965 as Kingspan Insulations Ltd in Kingscourt, County Cavan, Ireland, the company has grown through organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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