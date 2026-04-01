MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from MiNK Therapeutics’ conference call:

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MiNK highlighted durable clinical signals in oncology, including median overall survival >23 months and complete remissions beyond two years in heavily pretreated solid tumors, supported by coordinated immune activation without systemic toxicity.

and complete remissions beyond two years in heavily pretreated solid tumors, supported by coordinated immune activation without systemic toxicity. Early ARDS/hypoxemic pneumonia results showed tolerability at 1 billion cells, apparent reduction in harmful inflammation, pathogen clearance and much higher survival in treated patients (70% vs ~10% historical controls), and MiNK is initiating a randomized phase II trial with initial data expected in H2 2026.

trial with initial data expected in H2 2026. The company emphasized capital efficiency and non-dilutive funding—NIH/NIAID, Mary Goos, C‑Further and other sources—while reporting cash of $13.4M at year-end plus $3M raised post-year-end, which management says extends runway into 2026.

Despite cost reductions, MiNK reported a full‑year net loss of $12.5M and a cash runway that currently extends only through 2026, meaning additional financing may be required to support multi‑program development and larger randomized trials.

Management said no formal collaborations have been announced for combination trials (e.g., IL‑15 agonists) despite some trials appearing publicly, noting ongoing discussions—investors should treat combination reports as unconfirmed until official announcements.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,982. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INKT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

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MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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