Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Issues Earnings Results

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $583.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $583.56, FiscalAI reports. Pedevco had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

Pedevco Stock Down 4.0%

Pedevco stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,130. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.37.

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About Pedevco

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Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean’s most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.

The company’s portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.

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