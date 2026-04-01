Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,262,015 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 26th total of 13,764,845 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,433,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MREO. Lifesci Capital raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

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Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of MREO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,545,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,193. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mereo BioPharma Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary contrasting Mereo with peers (Spero Therapeutics) provides context but does not announce new company-specific developments. Read More.

Market commentary contrasting Mereo with peers (Spero Therapeutics) provides context but does not announce new company-specific developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminds Mereo ADS purchasers of the April 6, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and solicits potential lead plaintiffs for a securities‑fraud case covering June 5, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; increased litigation risk may pressure the stock. Read More.

Rosen Law Firm reminds Mereo ADS purchasers of the April 6, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and solicits potential lead plaintiffs for a securities‑fraud case covering June 5, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; increased litigation risk may pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about a class action against Mereo and provides contact details for harmed investors — another sign of multiple firms coordinating claims that can increase legal costs and uncertainty. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about a class action against Mereo and provides contact details for harmed investors — another sign of multiple firms coordinating claims that can increase legal costs and uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Berger Montague notifies investors of the class action and the April 6 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff appointment, reinforcing the litigation narrative across multiple firms. Read More.

Berger Montague notifies investors of the class action and the April 6 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff appointment, reinforcing the litigation narrative across multiple firms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm and several other national plaintiff firms (including DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, Gross Law Firm) have issued similar alerts seeking lead plaintiffs for alleged violations of §§10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b‑5, indicating coordinated litigation pressure. Read More.

The Schall Law Firm and several other national plaintiff firms (including DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, Gross Law Firm) have issued similar alerts seeking lead plaintiffs for alleged violations of §§10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b‑5, indicating coordinated litigation pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi and other firms (Rosen, Gross, DJS) continue outreach reminding investors of potential compensation and no‑fee contingency arrangements; proliferation of notices typically raises regulatory/legal overhang for small‑cap biotech names. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset‐centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

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