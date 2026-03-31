Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRDN. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

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Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.25% and a negative net margin of 483.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Key Viridian Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viridian Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: REVEAL‑1 topline — The Phase 3 REVEAL‑1 trial met its primary endpoint: elegrobart produced proptosis responder rates of 54% (Q4W) and 63% (Q8W) vs. 18% for placebo at week 24, confirming a clear treatment effect in active thyroid eye disease. Business Wire release

REVEAL‑1 topline — The Phase 3 REVEAL‑1 trial met its primary endpoint: elegrobart produced proptosis responder rates of 54% (Q4W) and 63% (Q8W) vs. 18% for placebo at week 24, confirming a clear treatment effect in active thyroid eye disease. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support retained — Major research shops (Needham and HC Wainwright) left “buy” ratings in place after the readout, signaling continued analyst conviction in Viridian’s franchise potential despite revising assumptions. Benzinga

Analyst support retained — Major research shops (Needham and HC Wainwright) left “buy” ratings in place after the readout, signaling continued analyst conviction in Viridian’s franchise potential despite revising assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage & flow — The print drew broad market headlines and rapid coverage across outlets (Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha), which amplified trading volatility as investors parsed the topline. Bloomberg

Market coverage & flow — The print drew broad market headlines and rapid coverage across outlets (Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha), which amplified trading volatility as investors parsed the topline. Negative Sentiment: Sharp sell‑off despite success — Equity markets reacted negatively (shares fell >30% intraday), reflecting investor disappointment in aspects of the topline or expectations that weren’t met; coverage labels the outcome “disappointing” to traders even though the primary endpoint was reached. Proactive Investors

Sharp sell‑off despite success — Equity markets reacted negatively (shares fell >30% intraday), reflecting investor disappointment in aspects of the topline or expectations that weren’t met; coverage labels the outcome “disappointing” to traders even though the primary endpoint was reached. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts — Needham and HC Wainwright trimmed their targets (Needham: $42→$32; HC Wainwright: $34→$22), reducing near‑term upside in sell‑side models even as both maintained buy calls. Benzinga

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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