Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 919.47% and a negative net margin of 1,127.41%.

Applied Energetics Trading Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS:AERG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 7,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Energetics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

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About Applied Energetics

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Applied Energetics, Inc is a technology company specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of directed energy systems for defense and security applications. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the company focuses on high power microwave (HPM) and high energy laser (HEL) technologies designed to neutralize or disable targets at the speed of light. Applied Energetics’ platforms are engineered to address evolving threats such as unmanned aerial systems, electronic attack scenarios and counter‐personnel defense.

The company’s product portfolio includes pulsed power modules, microwave amplifiers and laser beam directors that can be integrated into ground, air or sea‐based systems.

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