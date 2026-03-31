Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $24,038.00 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $24,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,220,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,595.50. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,869 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $29,952.36.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,824 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $18,623.04.

On Monday, March 23rd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,994 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $20,458.44.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,451 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $35,786.87.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,726 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $80,273.14.

On Monday, March 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $95,809.60.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $650.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend bump supports income investors — the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.17 (annualized ~$0.68, ~6.8% yield), a cash return that can attract buyers even amid share disposals. Dividend & Data

Dividend bump supports income investors — the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.17 (annualized ~$0.68, ~6.8% yield), a cash return that can attract buyers even amid share disposals. Positive Sentiment: Insiders remain large net holders — key insiders (Fernando Lovisotto, Bruno Zaremba, CFO Sergio Ribeiro) still hold substantial stakes worth millions, which can signal long‑term alignment despite recent sales. SEC Filings

Insiders remain large net holders — key insiders (Fernando Lovisotto, Bruno Zaremba, CFO Sergio Ribeiro) still hold substantial stakes worth millions, which can signal long‑term alignment despite recent sales. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/technical backdrop mixed — consensus is a Moderate Buy with a ~$14 target (JPM raised its target earlier), while the stock is trading below its 50/200‑day averages; that combination can produce sideways trading with occasional spikes. Analyst & Technical

Analyst/technical backdrop mixed — consensus is a Moderate Buy with a ~$14 target (JPM raised its target earlier), while the stock is trading below its 50/200‑day averages; that combination can produce sideways trading with occasional spikes. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — multiple tranches were sold March 16–25 (several thousand shares across filings), representing non‑trivial dollar amounts and signaling liquidity taking by a major insider. Fernando Lovisotto sales

Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — multiple tranches were sold March 16–25 (several thousand shares across filings), representing non‑trivial dollar amounts and signaling liquidity taking by a major insider. Negative Sentiment: Significant CFO sales — CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold multiple blocks (including a 7,916‑share sale at ~\$9.83 and other tranches), trimming his stake by a few percent; sales by a senior finance officer often raise investor concern and can add selling pressure. CFO sales

Significant CFO sales — CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold multiple blocks (including a 7,916‑share sale at ~\$9.83 and other tranches), trimming his stake by a few percent; sales by a senior finance officer often raise investor concern and can add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider reductions — Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba and others executed smaller sales that add to the pattern of insider liquidity events. Bruno Zaremba sale

Additional insider reductions — Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba and others executed smaller sales that add to the pattern of insider liquidity events. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly miss weakens sentiment — VINP reported EPS of $0.23 and revenue below estimates, which likely left the stock more sensitive to insider selling and reduced near‑term optimism. Earnings & Data

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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