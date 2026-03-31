Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $557.09 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

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About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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