Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) CEO Purchases $11,108.88 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) CEO Brooks Pierce purchased 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,108.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,239.50. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.43). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,683,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 294,962 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 2,077,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 900,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 707,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

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Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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