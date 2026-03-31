Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 293,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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