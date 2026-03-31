Saxony Capital Management LLC Sells 20,687 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.