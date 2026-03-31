Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 32,690 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 343.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,015 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $226,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $161,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy‑side interest. Deutsche Bank raises KO target

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca‑Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Jefferies bullish on KO

Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca‑Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational signal — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher‑margin protein/dairy portfolio. Coca‑Cola expands Fairlife capacity

Operational signal — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher‑margin protein/dairy portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Zacks lists KO as defensive

Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short‑term continuation but dependent on follow‑through. FXEmpire technical note on KO

Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short‑term continuation but dependent on follow‑through. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. 2 Reasons to Watch KO

Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Investor comparison: Coverage comparing PepsiCo and Coca‑Cola highlights KO’s asset‑light beverage model and stronger margins — useful context for dividend/income investors but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo vs Coca‑Cola dividend comparison

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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