MMED (NASDAQ:MMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of MMED (NASDAQ:MMED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MMED in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MMED in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MMED in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MMED in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

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About MMED

MMED opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. MMED has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

(Get Free Report)

We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

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