Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Posts Earnings Results

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.
Fermi Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRMI opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Fermi has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Key Fermi News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 quarterly EPS slightly beat estimates (reported -$0.01 vs. consensus -$0.02), a modest upside versus expectations. MarketBeat: FRMI earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Fermi secured a $165M equipment financing facility from CSG Investments, which helps fund buildout without immediate equity dilution. MonitorDaily: $165M financing
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted operational milestones and its long‑term 17 GW private power ambition in its FY25 shareholder letter — supports the narrative that management is advancing project buildout. PR Newswire: FY25 shareholder letter
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes approvals and funding progress for the Matador project—positive for long‑term buildout but not yet translating into signed customers or revenue. Aktiencheck: Matador project momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Fermi reported a GAAP net loss of ~$486M (roughly $1.13/share) for FY25 and large free‑cash‑flow burn, raising concerns about runway and the need for further financing. FT: $486mn net loss
- Negative Sentiment: Management confirmed there is no signed cornerstone tenant for Project Matador in Amarillo, amplifying doubts about when revenues will begin. Barron’s: Needs customers fast
- Negative Sentiment: Lock‑up expiration and weak results led to heavy share selling and steep near‑term price pressure as retail and institutional holders offloaded stock. Blockonomi: Lock‑up ends, shares plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and deep‑dive pieces highlight that FRMI is effectively pre‑revenue, has burned substantial cash, and lacks tenant commitments — factors that make the stock highly speculative until contracts or meaningful revenue appear. Seeking Alpha: Lack of tenant progress
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.
About Fermi
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
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