Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Posts Earnings Results

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Fermi Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRMI opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Fermi has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Key Fermi News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

About Fermi

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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