TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.49, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $152.32 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

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TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $26,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,461.25. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $2,384,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,786. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 675.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

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TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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