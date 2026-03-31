Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LSGOF stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

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Land Securities Group Company Profile

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Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF), commonly known as Landsec, is one of the United Kingdom’s largest commercial property development and investment companies. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of a diversified real estate portfolio, which spans office spaces, retail centres, leisure venues and residential projects. Landsec’s integrated approach combines property investment with active asset and estate management, aiming to enhance value through strategic redevelopment and sustainable building practices.

Landsec’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in key urban markets across the UK, with a particular focus on central London, major regional towns and cities.

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