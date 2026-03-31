Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $163.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $163,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

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More Wells Fargo & Company News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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