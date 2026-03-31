Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Up 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR opened at $14.70 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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