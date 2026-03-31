J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,990,126,000 after acquiring an additional 922,601 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

TSLA stock opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.56 and a 200-day moving average of $428.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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