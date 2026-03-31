Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CME Group Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.53 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

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