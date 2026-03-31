Paladin Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 169.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $125.96.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO)

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