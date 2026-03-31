Paladin Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 169.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

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Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $125.96.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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