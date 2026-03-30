ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,103,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA THRO opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3,432.65 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

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