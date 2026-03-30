Vantage Wealth Purchases 9,940 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Vantage Wealth boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 4.0% of Vantage Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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