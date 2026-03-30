iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 425.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,767 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,976 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,721,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,728,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,046,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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