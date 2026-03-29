Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for Cooper (FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters), signaling improved analyst expectations for margin and earnings momentum — a catalyst that can support the stock over time. Zacks boosts COO estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for Cooper (FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters), signaling improved analyst expectations for margin and earnings momentum — a catalyst that can support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature highlights Cooper’s premium contact‑lens momentum and margin gains as reasons to consider adding the stock, which underpins a constructive medium‑term view but notes mixed near‑term signals. Reasons to Add Cooper Companies Stock to Your Portfolio Now

A Zacks feature highlights Cooper’s premium contact‑lens momentum and margin gains as reasons to consider adding the stock, which underpins a constructive medium‑term view but notes mixed near‑term signals. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst coverage warns of Asia market softness and broader geopolitical risks that could blunt top‑line growth for Cooper’s international lens business — a near‑term headwind that likely contributed to today’s selling. Risks: Asia weakness & geopolitical concerns (Zacks)

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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