Fluent Financial LLC Buys 84,870 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 13.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 302,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The Index measures the investment return of Treasury STRIPS, coupon and principal, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a United States Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components.

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