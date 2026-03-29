Fluent Financial LLC Invests $6.74 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service News Summary

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.8%

UPS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

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United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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