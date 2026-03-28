Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Rises By 121.5%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 154,655 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the February 26th total of 69,816 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 1.4%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

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