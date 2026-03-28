Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.7450, with a volume of 328282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

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Embecta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 542.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $94,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Company Profile

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Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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