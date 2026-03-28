Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.2950. 307,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 717,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Wall Street Zen lowered Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Leerink Partners raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

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Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,456.10. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,762.60. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,686,675. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 404,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 158,332 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1,485.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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