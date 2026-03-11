Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 230,164 shares, an increase of 8,176.3% from the February 12th total of 2,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLGB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,246. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

