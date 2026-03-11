MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 499 shares, a growth of 49,800.0% from the February 12th total of 1 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

FNGO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 8,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $140.87.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.