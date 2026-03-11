Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,954 shares, an increase of 10,867.0% from the February 12th total of 109 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,145,462,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMBS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 571,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,602. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US MBS – Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade US mortgage-backed securities. SMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

