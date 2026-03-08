Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Sells £69,576.27 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Martyn Clark acquired 130 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £198.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Martyn Clark bought 106 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Martyn Clark bought 113 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £149.16.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 130 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125.71 and a 12-month high of GBX 198.50. The company has a market cap of £333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.48.

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

