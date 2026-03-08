Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Insider Purchases £14,800 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £14,800.
Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing bought 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.
Naked Wines Price Performance
LON WINE opened at GBX 74 on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 95. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Naked Wines
Naked Wines Company Profile
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.