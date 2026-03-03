Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of JCI opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

