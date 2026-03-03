Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $733.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.38. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

