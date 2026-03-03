Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 188,676 KBR, Inc. $KBR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 98.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Weiss Ratings lowered KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE KBR opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

