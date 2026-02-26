Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Short Interest Up 808.0% in February

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,567 shares, an increase of 808.0% from the January 29th total of 503 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pearl Diver Credit Stock Down 0.4%
PDCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. Pearl Diver Credit has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.
Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.
