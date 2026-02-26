Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Short Interest Up 808.0% in February

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,567 shares, an increase of 808.0% from the January 29th total of 503 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Down 0.4%

PDCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. Pearl Diver Credit has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pearl Diver Credit stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. ( NYSE:PDCC Free Report ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Pearl Diver Credit worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

