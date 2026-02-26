Short Interest in Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Rises By 694.7%

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,619,852 shares, a growth of 694.7% from the January 29th total of 329,667 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,640,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,640,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Classover stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.38% of Classover at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

KIDZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 305,188,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418,828. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.37. Classover has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Classover in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance.

