Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,483,051 shares, a growth of 894.8% from the January 29th total of 551,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,139,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,139,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobix Labs Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ MOBX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,935,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Mobix Labs has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.09.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 289.21% and a negative return on equity of 2,857.36%.

In related news, CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $67,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,671,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,931.52. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Mobix Labs by 64.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,642,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 642,857 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 87,738 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 377,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Mobix Labs presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

