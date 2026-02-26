CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, Zacks reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.30%.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of CAPL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 354,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,699. The company has a market cap of $764.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.73.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAPL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.
Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco’s wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.
