Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.27 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 103.69%. Ingevity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.20 EPS.

Ingevity stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. 395,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,218. Ingevity has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Ingevity by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

