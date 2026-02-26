BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Director Stephen Cohen Sells 225 Shares

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $14.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,095.68. The company had a trading volume of 774,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,104.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

