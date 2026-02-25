WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Hits $49.56 on Major Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.56 or 0.00074800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and approximately $77.73 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

