Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Insider Buys A$100,004.00 in Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$18.40 per share, with a total value of A$100,004.00.

Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 5,194 shares of Nick Scali stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,984.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting. The company provides its products through a network of stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as online.

