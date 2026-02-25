Insider Buying: Falcon Metals (ASX:FAL) Insider Purchases 344,104 Shares of Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Markwell bought 344,104 shares of Falcon Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$258,078.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a current ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

